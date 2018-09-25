One performance in and we already have front-runners on Dancing With the Stars. DeMarcus Ware and Tinashe each received a 23 out of 30 score from judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Len Goodman, and Fuller House's Juan Pablo Di Pace received a total score of 22. The competition for the Mirrorball will be fierce.

While the scores were good, that doesn't mean the three leaders didn't have their own challenges during the first night of competition.

"I've never touched a dance floor before, but I feel like with good teaching, especially from Lindsay…you can see that hard work really pays off," Ware said about working with his professional partner Lindsay Arnold.

Ware, who used to play football with the Dallas Cowboys, said dancing is harder than his former job. "Football is more about athleticism, but with dancing, it's about the steps…Mentally it's so harder, it's way harder than football," he told E! News.