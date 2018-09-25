EXCLUSIVE!

Mandy Moore Is "Flabbergasted" by People's Choice Awards Finalist News But This Is Us Fans Shouldn't Be

  • By
    &

by Johnni Macke | Tue., Sep. 25, 2018 9:36 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

The 2018 E! People's Choice Awards finalists are here!

On Monday, E! announced its full list of finalists for the upcoming award show and later that evening E! News caught up with Mandy Moore , who is a finalist for Female TV Star of 2018, at the DuJour magazine party and she couldn't help but gush over the news.

"I heard!" Moore told E! News at the DuJour event celebrating her latest cover for the mag in Manhattan.

Even though This Is Us has been a fan-favorite series from the moment it debuted in 2016, it doesn't mean that Moore doesn't still get thrown off by all of the love from the show's viewers.

That being said, the A Walk to Remember star has a few things to say about This Is Us being named a finalist in three different categories this year and it's pretty funny...and totally sweet.

"You better vote for me or else!" she joked. "No, I mean I'm flabbergasted."

Photos

2018 PCAs: TV Star Nominees

In addition to Moore's solo finalist nod, the NBC drama series she stars on is up for both Show of 2018 and Drama Show of 2018, which are big categories at the PCAs.

Despite the continued love and support by critics with three Emmy wins (and too many nominees to count) and one Golden Globes trophy for the show thus far, the matriarch of the Pearson clan AKA Moore knows that this award show is a little bit more special.

"It means more than anything else because it's obviously coming from the people," the 34-year-old actress explained.

"I know that's the whole hook of the People's Choice Awards, but it's truly more impactful and meaningful I think when people at home that are actually watching and enjoying your work are able to participate in the voting process," she added.

Read

Milo Ventimiglia Gave the Most Jack Pearson Response to News of His 2018 PCAs Nom

Season three of This Is Us begins Tuesday, Sept. 25 (tonight) at 9 p.m. on NBC.

For more of Moore's exclusive interview, watch E! News tonight at 7 p.m. on E!

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family).

Watch E!'s People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 at 9 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , E! Shows , Top Stories , 2018 People's Choice Awards , Mandy Moore , TV , This Is Us , Awards
Latest News
Ashley Graham

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs

2018 People's Choice Awards Complete List of Finalists: Vote Now!

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, Amanda Seyfried

Mamma Mia! Amanda Seyfried Is a PCAs Finalist! See Her Best Roles Now

Kat Graham

Fashion Police

Harry Shum Jr.

Harry Shum Jr. Pops Champagne Over Shadowhunters' Unprecedented PCAs Write-In Votes

Daily Pop Celebrity Guests, Padma Lakshmi

Daily Pop's Celebrity Guests

Chadwick Boseman, The Late Show

Chadwick Boseman Is a People's Choice Awards Finalist! Check Out His Best Roles to Date to Celebrate

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.