Emma Stone Wants You to Adopt One of These Adorable Puppies

Is it really a lie if it's for the puppies?

That's what you'll find yourself asking after watching this segment from Stephen Colbertand Emma Stone on The Late Show from Monday night. The late-night host and Oscar winner teamed up to showcase some puppies who were rescued during Hurricane Florence and are available for adoption.

"Everyone loves puppies, so the only way to make them even more adoptable is to have a celebrity lie on the puppies' behalf," Colbert quipped. Cue "Rescue Dog Rescue," a segment Colbert returns to with a fellow celebrity to make the pups seem even more appealing—if that's even possible.

"Stephen, I'm an actor," Stone said. "Lying is what I do best."

And lie they did. First up, Dwayne, a shepherd mix. "The Rock was named after him," Colbert claimed. "Dwayne 'The Dog' Johnson."