Channing Tatum and His Daughter Have Daily Dance-Offs

Channing Tatum's 5-year-old daughter Everly Tatum is taking after her father.

Tatum spoke with E! News at the Smallfoot premiere and bragged about his little girl's ability to boogie. "She's always had dance moves," he said. "She does her own dance moves. I don't know where she gets them, but she's been doing them since the day she came out."

The 21 Jump Street star revealed that the two of them compete on a regular basis. "We have dance-offs almost every day at some point," he said.

Everly's favorite time to jam out is usually during the opening song of a TV show. "It's dance party time...We get down," he said.

Those moves are pretty evident given her pedigree. There's Magic Mike and then her mom, Jenna Dewan, who is also a dancer. She's appeared in sets with Janet Jackson, Pink and Christina Aguilera Plus, Tatum and Dewan met while filming Step Up.

Tatum discussed whether or not Everly fully grasps his role in his new animated film, Smallfoot. The voice is what gets her. "She gets it by about 70%. She knows it's not me, but I get tranquilizer darted and she did not like that," he told E! News.