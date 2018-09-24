Aaron Carter is ready to discuss that special someone in his life.

The former child star and singer recently surprised fans by revealing he's in a relationship with Russian-born artist Lina Valentina. Carter opened up about "finally" meeting the "love of [his] life" in a personal message posted to his Instagram.

Aaron, 30, shared, "No one has understood me and shown the love this woman has for me EVER."

Addressing Valentina, he continued, "You have my heart for the rest of my life our relationship is new but we WILL grow old together and have our family and I will cherish honor respect and be the man I've always wanted to be because you've shown me you're the woman I've always dreamed of."

Just over a year has passed since Aaron split from longtime girlfriend Madison Parker. At the time, he blamed their breakup on his coming out as bisexual. (Meanwhile, Parker called her ex's claim "appalling" and "hurtful."