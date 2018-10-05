SUNDAY, NOV. 11
2018 PCAs Finalist Chris Pratt Is a Character Chameleon: Check Out His Most Impressive Roles Over the Years Now

by Johnni Macke | Fri., Oct. 5, 2018 5:00 AM

Chriss Pratt, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Universal Studios/Amblin Entertainment, Inc./Legendary Pictures Productions, LLC.

Chris Pratt is everywhere these days and we're not complaining.

The 39-year-old actor has played everything from a dinosaur whisperer—OK, that's not his technical title in Jurassic World, but it fits—to Johnny Karate AKA Andy Dwyer's TV persona on Parks and Recreation and every role is more impressive than the last...at least in our minds.

Throughout his career, the Minnesota native has done both television and film and managed to catch our attention and leave us wanting more from him no matter who he's portraying. 

Some fans fell in love with him on Everwood back in the early '00s, while comedy fans will never forget him on Parks and Rec, which ended in 2015.

Movie buffs on the other hand have gone to theaters to see him as a hero figure in Guardians of the Galaxy and watched him fight off bad dinosaurs in the Jurassic World franchise twice now.

If we have it our way the actor will always be in the spotlight and winning awards for all of his efforts along the way.

Scarlett Johansson Is One Super (Hero) Actress & Her Past Roles Prove It!

Pratt is a lovable goofball at times and a heroic symbol at others and his ability to change in front of the camera is one of many reasons why he is a 2018 E! People's Choice Awards finalist.

This year, he will be competing for Action Movie Star of 2018 for his role in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and we can't think of another actor more worthy of this award...except for maybe the other four stars in this category like Chadwick Boseman for Black Panther.

No matter who you are rooting for, it's time to cast your vote before the final round of PCAs voting comes to a close on Friday, Oct. 19, so get to it.

As a reward for voting, you get to look at all of Pratt's memorable roles in our gallery below. We know, we're givers!

2018 PCAs Nominees: Best Celeb Reactions

Chris Pratt, Everwood

Warner Bros.

Everwood

Chris Pratt played Bright Abbott, Amy Abbott's (Emily VanCamp) big brother and the lovable, yet not-so-bright, teen in the town of Everwood, Colorado throughout The WB series.

Chris Pratt, The O.C.

Fox

The O.C.

Holy throwback! Pratt appeared on a few episodes of The O.C. as earth-loving hippie "Che" and even stripped down to serenade Adam Brody with a song about polar bears. 

Chris Pratt, Bride Wars

20th Century Fox

Bride Wars

Pratt stars alongside Kate Hudson and Anne Hathaway in this romantic comedy placing two bride-to-be's in an epic battle of wedding sabotage. 

Chris Pratt, Jennifer's Body

20th Century Fox

Jennifer's Body

Pratt pops up for a hot second in this 2009 horror spectacle that places a demon-possessed Megan Fox at the center of multiple murders. 

Chris Pratt, Parks & Recreation, Best TV Quotes

NBC

Parks & Recreation

Throughout its seven seasons, Pratt brought comedic relief to Pawnee City Hall as the goofy yet lovable Andy Dwyer.

Chris Pratt, Moneyball

Columbia

Moneyball

Pratt hit a home run in this baseball-inspired flick starring Brad Pritt and Jonah Hill. 

Anna Faris, Chris Pratt, Take Me Home Tonight

Relativity Media

Take Me Home Tonight

Love at first sight! Pratt met his now ex-wife, Anna Faris, on the set of this 2011 comedy. 

Chris Pratt, What's Your Number

20th Century Fox

What's Your Number?

In this rom-com about rekindling the fire with past exes, Pratt plays "Disgusting Donald," and yikes!

Chris Pratt, The Five-Year Engagement

Universal Pictures

The Five-Year Engagement

After Pratt's character gets his best friend's fiancé's sister pregnant (confusing, right?), co-stars Jason Segel and Emily Blunt are forced to postpone their wedding until the timing is just right. 

Chris Pratt, Zero Dark Thirty

Jonathan Olley

Zero Dark Thirty

Pratt bulked up big time to play a member of SEAL Team 6 in 2012's Best Picture winner at the Academy Awards. 

Chris Pratt, Movie 43

2011 Movie Productions, LLC

Movie 43

Pratt and Faris came together again on the big screen in this raunchy collection of skits, which earned the Worst Picture award at the Razzies in 2014. Yikes! 

Chris Pratt, Her

Warner Bros. Picture

Her

While his character doesn't fall in love with a Siri-inspired operating system like co-star Joaquin Phoenix, we sure love Pratt as his supportive co-worker in this futuristic drama.

Delivery Man, Holiday Movie Guide

DreamWorks

Delivery Man

The actor packed on more than 60 pounds to play Vince Vaughn's sidekick in this hilarious comedy. 

The Lego Movie

Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

The Lego Movie

Pratt dives head first into animation with his role as Emmet Brickowski, a construction worker who suddenly finds himself tasked with saving the world from an evil villain. 

Guardians of the Galaxy

Marvel

Guardians of the Galaxy

In this summer 2014 box office hit, Pratt battles through space with a rag-tag team of superheroes. 

Chris Pratt, Jurassic World

Universal Pictures

Jurassic World

Pratt takes on velociraptors in the 2015 installment of the Jurassic Park franchise.

Haley Bennett, Chris Pratt, The Magnificent Seven

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures Inc. and Columbia Pictures Industries

The Magnificent Seven

In this 2016 movie, Pratt plays Josh Faraday and acts alongside Denzel Washington, Ethan Hawke and more stars.

Passengers

Courtesy Sony

Passengers

Pratt stars with Jennifer Lawrence in this adventure movie Passengers

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Marvel Studios

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2

In this sequel, Pratt's character Star-Lord works with his team to protect the galaxy (again). He also learns more about his parentage.

Avengers: Infinity War

Marvel Studios

Avengers: Infinity War

In this movie, Pratt's character Peter Quill, also known as Star-Lord, teams up with other Marvel heroes to defeat Thanos.

Chris Pratt, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, Inc. and Legendary Pictures Productions, LLC.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

The Minnesota native reprises his role as dinosaur trainer Owen Grady in this 2018 follow-up to Jurassic World.

