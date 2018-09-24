HBO
by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Sep. 24, 2018 3:03 PM

The Game of Thrones sets are coming.
As the beloved HBO series comes to an end, fans will get the chance to get closer than ever before to the world they've explored for nearly eight seasons on TV. According to a new announcement from the network, HBO is commemorating a decade of filming in Northern Ireland by opening up sites featured in the show to the public as attractions.
With breathtaking sets, exhibit displays for costumes, props, weapons, set decorations, art files, and models as well as digital content, visitors can expect an unforgettable, state-of-the-art interactive experience.
According to the announcement, HBO is considering including the standing sets for some of the series' notable locations, including Winterfell, Castle Black and Kings Landing. In addition to the sets, the plan is also to potentially include a formal studio tour of Linen Mill Studios, which will showcase content from the series spanning all seasons and settings.
"HBO is thrilled to celebrate the work of the Game of Thrones creative team and crew by preserving these locations and inviting fans to visit Northern Ireland and explore Westeros in person," Jeff Peters, Vice President of Licensing and Retail for HBO, said in a statement. "We look forward to opening the gates and sharing the excitement of stepping inside these amazing sets with Game of Thrones fans from around the world. The opportunity to celebrate Northern Ireland's pivotal role in the life and legacy of the show and share its culture, beauty and warmth is also a huge inspiration behind these Legacy projects."
"We couldn't be more excited about the Game of Thrones Legacy project coming to Northern Ireland. While fans have seen the stunning landscapes, coastlines and mountains in the series, we are thrilled they will now have the opportunity to fully experience the charm of Northern Ireland and immerse themselves in to the world of Westeros," John McGrillen, Chief Executive of Tourism NI, added in a statement. "The Game of Thrones Legacy project will be a game changer for Northern Ireland on the global tourism level. We very much welcome this exciting announcement by HBO and look forward to welcoming many more visitors to our beautiful country as a result."
Excited fans, mark your calendars—the tentative targeted open date is set for 2019.
