Tiffany Haddish Used to Put Grapefruits in Her Training Bra

by Anna Von Oehsen | Mon., Sep. 24, 2018 2:50 PM
How far have you gone to impress your crush?
While promoting their new movie, Night School co-stars Tiffany Haddish and Kevin Hart sat down with E! News and shared some of the craziest things they've done for love when they were in school.
Hart revealed, "Young me used to wear sneakers that were too big, 'cause I thought girls would like me 'cause I had big feet." The actor and comedian recalled that in his early days, he really put in the time to impress the ladies. For five months, he "wore sneakers that were flopping all over the place."
Haddish, who recently won an Emmy for her hosting duties on Saturday Night Live, admitted her own methods of trying to attract the boys at school. "I used to put grapefruits in my training bra," she said. "Gradually every week they'd grow bigger and bigger and bigger, hoping I'd get a boyfriend after that."
However, her idea didn't exactly go as planned. "One day, one of the grapefruits fell out," she revealed.
Awkward.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Since winning her Emmy, the Girls Trip star has been keeping the trophy in a very special place: her bed. "Now that I got the Emmy in my house, you know, it's in bed with me. It's nice. We sleep together, me and the Emmy," she told E! News.
Hart repeatedly insisted it deserves to be on a shelf instead. Haddish, however, kept describing how great it feels to have that gold award in bed with her. But there are a few caveats: "I have to be careful which way I hold it because I could get stabbed."
Despite Hart's disapproval, Haddish teased her co-star, "You would know if you had [an Emmy], you'd put it in the bed with you and your wife, I'm sure."
For now, the 38-year-old actress is enjoying her blanket and Emmy as a bedroom companion.
The actors also discussed how much they enjoyed being on set together and filming the movie. "You're working with a group of people that come to have fun, that come to bring their A-game and raise the bar with the material," Hart explained.
Night School is in theaters on Friday, September 28th.
Watch the full video above to see Hart and Haddish discuss all things Emmy and grapefruit-related.
(E! and Universal Pictures are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)
Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7 p.m., only on E!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?