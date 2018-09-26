by Mona Khalifeh | Wed., Sep. 26, 2018 5:00 AM
When it comes to vacations, the more outfit changes the better!
In this clip from Sunday's all-new ASHLEE+EVAN, Ashlee Simpson-Ross and husband Evan Ross prepare to hit the road for a little family getaway to Palm Springs and it's not long before Evan realizes their load is a bit heavy.
"I feel like we've been busy and my balance just feels off. I feel like we're just like, working, working, working," Ashlee tells her husband. "Our friends are always around and I think we need some family time and I went ahead and I made a plan to go to Palm Springs."
But Evan has a few questions first.
"Do you have to figure out who's driving us up there?" Evan asks. "You're driving us up there," Ashlee chuckles. "Who's cooking?" Evan prods. "You are. We are," The mom of two insists.
After packing up for the quick trip, Ashlee and their daughter Jagger help load the bags in the car, complete with enough outfits to satisfy any occasion.
"I brought us extra clothes in case we want to change like 20 times a day," Ashlee tells Jagger. "Who in the world packs this much?" Evan wonders aloud as he fills the trunk with bags.
Hey, a girl's gotta have options!
"We both enjoy an outfit," Evan confesses to the camera. "I am more specific. Ashlee just decides to bring her entire closet with her. We're gone for four days, you brought eight heels and like 17 sneakers. There's no way we're gonna wear all these."
"I know, we really overpacked," Ashlee admits.
See the cute moment in the clip above!
Watch a brand new episode of ASHLEE+EVAN Sunday at 10 p.m., only on E!
