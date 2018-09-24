Get to Know the New Magnum P.I. With "I Mustache You a Question"

Mon., Sep. 24, 2018

There's a new Magnum P.I. in town. Jay Hernandez is taking over the role of Thomas Magnum in the 2018 remake of the Tom Selleck and it's a new show, things will be different, including the facial hair.

"Tom Selleck established it. He made it his, we've got to do something a little different," Hernandez said about his lack of mustache. The new Magnum has a goatee, as evidenced in the video above of Hernandez at 2018 San Diego Comic-Con.

What else is different? Jonathan Quayle Higgins III, played by John Hillerman in the original series, is now Juliet Higgins, played by Perdita Weeks.

Photos

TV Reboots, Remakes and Revivals Guide: Which Shows Are Returning From the Dead?

Magnum PI

CBS

"I don't wear a lot of long, khaki socks…This Higgins is, she's somewhat masculine because she's kind of tough, but her feminine energy brings a new dynamic to the group. She's a little bossy…But she's a strong, independent lady with a bit of a mysterious past," Weeks said.

If you're still a bit skeptical about the remake, which is understandable given the number of remakes, revivals and reboots out there, Hernandez has a message for you.

"My message is just if you're a little bit skeptical, watch the first episode, and we will win you over," Hernandez said.

Watch the video above to hear more from the cast and get to know their personalities. The new Magnum P.I. also stars Zachary Knighton, Stephen Hill and Tim Kang.

Magnum P.I. premieres Monday, Sept. 24 at 9 p.m. on CBS.

