Sarah Paulson on The Real Housewives of New York City? If Dorinda Medley Gets Her Way...

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Sep. 24, 2018 9:28 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

There's something special about The Real Housewives of New York City. The Bravo reality show has consistently been one of the franchise's best for years, giving birth to memes, amassing celebrity fans and being so darn entertaining. How do they do it?

"There's something about this show that is very special and unique," Andy Cohen told E! News at RHONY's 10th anniversary panel at the Tribeca TV Festival. "And it's one of the funniest shows on TV, and most dramatic. It's all real. I couldn't love it any more than I do—for real."

Series star Dorinda Medley deemed RHONY the "new soap opera." And she's right.

Photos

The Biggest Real Housewives Reunion Fights

Real Housewives of New York City, RHONY

Bravo

"When I was little, you would run and watch General Hospital…I think we're that new thing. We are part of people's lives," Dorinda said. "People just want to bring us into their living room. They think they know us, they love the idea of seeing how we live and participate in New York, they're fascinated with it. I'll be honest with you, I always was fascinated with it."

RHONY gives us everything, as Andy said. There's the drama—season 10 featured Luann de Lesseps' arrest and rehab stays, a dramatic, headline-making boat trip and the end of Bethenny Frankel and Carole Radziwill's friendship—and the comedy—the ladies openly discussing their diarrhea and the annual Berkshires blowout, everything that makes a reality show instantly addictive. Plus, at the end of the day, the women do care about each other. The petty squabbles fall to the wayside and they unite to face whatever obstacles stand in their way.

The Real Housewives of New York City has attracted many famous fans over the years thanks to its winning formula, and Dorinda wants one of them to join the show.

"Sarah Paulson. I love her. I would love Sarah Paulson and I would like her to wear that outfit she's now wearing this season of American Horror Story, with the cane," she said. Can she make that happen? "Yes, I talk to her all the time."

The Real Housewives of New York City airs on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ The Real Housewives Of New York City , Real Housewives , Andy Cohen , Sarah Paulson , Entertainment , TV , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs

2018 People's Choice Awards Complete List of Finalists: Vote Now!

Elle Fanning, Lili Reinhart

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Dorinda Medley Says "Housewives" Is the New Soap Opera

ABC's TGIF Relaunch Behind the Scenes

TGIF Reunion, Boy Meets World, Perfect Strangers, Family Matters

ABC Stages Epic TGIF Reunion With Boy Meets World, Family Matters and Perfect Strangers Veterans

The Bachelor, Vietnam

The Bachelor: Vietnam Women Leave Rose Ceremony Together in Shocking Franchise First

People's Choice Awards, PCAs

People's Choice Awards: By the Numbers

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.