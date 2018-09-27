Sandra Bullock is a 2018 E! People's Choice Awards finalist, and we are freaking out about it!

The 54-year-old actress is one of five ladies battling it out for the title of Female Movie Star of 2018 and we have a feeling it's going to be a tight race.

Over the years, we've come to love Bullock in a variety of roles such as Birdee Pruitt in Hope Floats, Gracie Hart in Miss Congeniality and most recently as Debbie Ocean in Ocean's 8.

While the Oscar-winning actress has done pretty much every genre at this point this heist film mixed both her comedic timing with more of her dramatic chops for the ultimate movie role.

It was the star's ability to make us believe that she could rob the Met Gala and lead a band of sassy and fierce female con artists to victory that has earned her a finalist spot at this year's award show. That, and the fact that her fans clearly love her.