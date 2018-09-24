This might actually be one of the most dramatic Bachelor rose ceremonies ever.

Two women from The Bachelor: Vietnam surprised viewers this weekend when they ditched the man handing out the roses and left the show together.

During the rose ceremony, contestant Minh Thu revealed her truth to Bachelor Nguyen Quoc Trung.

"I went into this competition to find love and I've found that love for myself, but it isn't with you," she said. "It's with someone else."

She then turned around to Truc Nhu, who had already received a rose, and asked her to "come home with me." Nhu seemed torn.

"I'm sorry. I really want to get to know you because you're someone who made me feel special and I haven't felt that way in a long time," she told Trung.

Trung then urged her to follow her heart.

"I want to ask….If you decide this, would you feel regretful?" he asked. "This doesn't change my decision. I'm not going to give my rose to anyone else. You only get one chance in this life, and you need to take it. Only you, not anyone else."