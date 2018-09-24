Céline Dion Announces End of Las Vegas Residency

It's the end of an era.

Céline Dion announced Monday that her current residency at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas will end June 8, 2019. The 50-year-old entertainer premiered her current show on March 15, 2011.

"I definitely have mixed emotions about this final run. Las Vegas has become my home and performing at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace has been a big part of my life for the past two decades. It's been an amazing experience and I'm so grateful to all the fans who have come to see us throughout the years," the Grammy winner told E! news in a statement. "Every show we do at the Colosseum throughout this fall, and right up until the final one, will feel very special."

The final 28 performances of Céline at The Colosseum are:

February 2019: 26, 27

March 2019: 1, 2, 5, 6, 8, 9, 12, 13, 15, 16

May 2019: 14, 15, 17, 18, 21, 22, 24, 25, 28, 29, 31

June 2019: 1, 4, 5, 7, 8

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. PT via Ticketmaster.