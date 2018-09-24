Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner Run Into Tyga at Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Concert

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Sep. 24, 2018 9:04 AM

Kim Kardashian West, Kris Jenner, Tyga

Hold up! 

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner ran into a familiar face when they stepped out for Beyoncé and Jay-Z's On the Run II show at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Sunday night. The stars were aligned as famous faces like the Kardashian sisters and their mama took in the show, but they weren't the only famous names in the crowd. Kylie Jenner's ex-boyfriend Tyga was also there and happened to cross paths with Kim and Kris in the general admission pit section during the concert. According to a source, the mother-daughter duo warmly greeted the rapper, who also performed earlier in the night during DJ Khaled's opening set. 

As Kardashians fans well know, the Grammy nominee and makeup mogul dated on and off for more than two years before calling it quits in early 2017. By that spring, she was out and about with beau Travis Scott. The couple welcomed their first child together, daughter Stormi Webster, in February. 

Kim Kardashian West, Kris Jenner, Tyga

SplashNews.com

Kris and Kim appeared to be friendly with the star. According to a source, as soon as they noticed they were standing near each other, Kim went up to Tyga first and hugged him. "Kris looked especially excited to see him and also went in for a hug," the insider noted. They stood in the same area briefly before Kim grabbed her mom and friend Larsa Pippen to head closer to the stage. 

Tyga and Kylie have clearly gone their separate ways since their final breakup last year, and as the rapper recently made clear, there is no bad blood between them. 

"I'm not a bitter person. That's like, if we break up, we break up," he told Nicki Minajon Queen Radio in August while also taking credit for amplifying his ex's fame. "We had a good time and we kept moving. You know, we went our separate ways, and we both are doing good, you know what I'm saying?"

Jenner echoed that in a 2017 episode of Life of Kylie. "There was absolutely not one thing wrong with me and T," she said at the time. "Him and I will always, always have a bond. There was no crazy fight, we just decided—well, I decided that I'm really young. I don't want to look back in five years from now and feel like he took something from me when he's really not that type of person."

TAGS/ Kim Kardashian , Kylie Jenner , Kris Jenner , Tyga , Jay-Z , Beyoncé , Music , Top Stories , Apple News
