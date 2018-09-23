Like fathers, like children.

Kanye West's son Saint West and Chance the Rapper's daughter Kensli had a dance party on Sunday and rocked out to some Michael Jackson together. Chance shared a video on Instagram of the kiddos showing off their moves and captioned it "Reunited and it feels so good." In the video, Kensli and Saint jump around to "Thriller" and Chance can be heard in the background repeating, "Get it, get it!"

To quote Michael Jackson, it was a "sight that almost stops your heart" because it's so darn cute.

Also on Sunday, Kanye and his 2-year-old threw the ceremonial first pitch at the Chicago Cubs-Chicago White Sox baseball game. They each got a chance to toss the baseball towards home plate. When the rapper walked out onto the baseball diamond, his hit song "Homecoming" blared over the speakers.

Both Chance and Kanye proudly hail from the Windy City, and 'Ye recently said he's looking to make that move a little more permanent. On Tuesday, The Life of Pablo rapper told a crowd in his hometown, "I gotta let y'all know that I'm moving back to Chicago and I'm never leaving again."

After all, the city is the namesake for his and Kim Kardashian's third child, Chicago West.