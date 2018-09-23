Serena Williams is thankful for Meghan Markle.

Both women are royals in their own right (one figurative and one literal), but at the end of the day, these two women are really just best friends. During an interview with The Project, Williams opened up about how much of a positive force the Duchess of Sussex has been in her life, and vice versa. "We were actually just texting each other this morning," the Grand Slam champion said.

One time in particular Williams relied on her royal friend was after her loss at the 2018 U.S. Open. In a stunning defeat, Williams lost to 20-year-old Naomi Osaka, but before that, got into a heated argument with the court's umpire Carlos Ramos. She accused Ramos of "stealing" a point from her and called out sexism on the tennis court, citing that men get away with more egregious behavior and don't get punished.

"We have known each other for a long time," the champion said to The Project's Lisa Wilkinson. "We really are relying on each other a lot lately."