Cardi B is back in the public eye and turning heads again after laying low following her fight with Nicki Minaj, while the two rappers have yet to cross paths despite both traveling to Milan for fashion week.

Cardi attended the Dolce & Gabbana spring/summer 2019 show on Sunday. She sat in the front row with Stevie Wonder and Liam Payne and wore a tiger-print coat, high leopard-print boots and tiger-print fur-trimmed glasses. She used the accessory and a lot of makeup to cover up the forehead lump left over from an injury she sustained during her heated altercation with Nicki at the Harper's Bazaar ICONs party during New York Fashion Week more than two weeks ago.

The Milan show marked the first time Cardi has been photographed at a public event since the altercation. Cardi posted on her Instagram Stories videos from the event, including a clip of a model walking the runway in a light gray ruffled gown, a near-identical dress to the one that the rapper wore, and accidentally ripped, while taking part in the fight.

"Mine was red," she wrote.