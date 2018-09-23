While Kristin Cavallari is busy with her own E! reality series, Very Cavallari, she holds a special place in her heart for The Hills and is excited about MTV's upcoming reboot.

In August, Heidi Montag, husbandSpencer Pratt, Audrina Patridge and other Hills alumni reunited at the 2018 MTV VMAs, after which the cable network announced a 2019 reunion project titled The Hills: New Beginnings. There are no plans for Cavallari, 31, to appear on it. She had said a month ago that she was approached to do so but that she cannot because of her own show.

"I'm just as excited as everybody else to see it. I've been talking to Heidi and Audrina and so, I of course would love to be part of it," Cavallari told E! News on Saturday at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas. "Heidi and I have joked about swapping an episode for an episode. I'll have to bring it up with E! and MTV. But yeah, I'm really excited for them. I can't wait to see it."