Ariana Grande shared uplifting words on both Twitter and Instagram on Saturday as she continues to mourn her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller.

"Everything will be okay," she tweeted.

Later on, she tweeted, "i love u so v much."

On Instagram, the "No Tears Left to Cry" singer wrote the same words as well as "one day at a time" with a background image of a cloudy sky. Grande has slowly been breaking her silence after Miller died of an apparent overdose on Sept. 7. One day after his death, she uploaded a black-and-white picture of Miller looking up at the camera. She didn't include a caption.

One week later, the "God Is a Woman" vocalist shared a video of the "What's the Use?" rapper telling a story and laughing at her. In her caption, Grande expressed her gratitude and love for Miller as well as some of her own regrets. "i adored you from the day i met you when i was nineteen and i always will," she wrote. "i can't believe you aren't here anymore. i really can't wrap my head around it. we talked about this. so many times. i'm so mad, i'm so sad i don't know what to do. you were my dearest friend. for so long. above anything else. i'm so sorry i couldn't fix or take your pain away. i really wanted to. the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. i hope you're okay now. rest."