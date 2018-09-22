Bethenny Frankel Loses Weight on "Grief Diet" After Dennis Shields' Death

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Sep. 22, 2018 10:39 AM

Bethenny Frankel

Bethenny Frankel has been involuntarily losing weight recently for a heartbreaking reason: Grief over the death of a loved one.

The 47-year-old Real Housewives of New York City star and Skinnygirl CEO, who has often been criticized over her slim frame, is mourning the loss of her on-again, off-again boyfriend Dennis Shields, who died at age 51 in August after an apparent drug overdose.

On Friday, Frankel posted on Instagram a pic of herself wearing a patterned dress. One fan commented, "You're looking extra thin in these photos. How/are you losing weight?"

"Death will do that to a person #griefdiet," the reality star replied. "I don't recommend it."

Two weeks ago, Frankel told E! News at the launch of her Skinnygirl Jeans collection at Macy's in New York, "This has been a very, very difficult summer, and I think it's amazing how strong we actually are and the things that we can actually handle. I mean, time does heal most wounds."

"He was a big cheerleader for me," she said about Shields. "So, he's here with me today...He would be so proud."

Earlier this month, Frankel shared her methods for coping with sadness, tweeting, "Doing anything in or by the water is life saving," she shared. "Beach walks. Ocean swims, wakeboarding, clamming, infrared sauna, jacuzzi & my swim really help."

