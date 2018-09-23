One Tree Hill: Where Are They Now?

The WB
by Lauren Piester | Sun., Sep. 23, 2018 3:00 AM
Can you believe it's been 15 years since we first toured Tree Hill?
On September 23, 2003, One Tree Hill premiered on what was then called The WB, and we didn't know it then, but we were in for nine years of some of the wildest drama TV had to offer at the time. There were time jumps and dogs eating hearts and high schoolers getting married and "Stay out of it, Nick Lachey!" It was nuts, and it was great, and lucky for all of us, most of the cast has stuck around in the years since.
In honor of this 15 year milestone, let's catch up with Tree Hill residents young and old, shall we?
For everyone who's really missing this cast hanging out together, this December we'll get to watch some of them reunite in The Christmas Contract, a Lifetime holiday movie featuring OTH alums Hilarie Burton, Robert Buckley, Danneel Ackles, Antwon Tanner, and a musical performance from Tyler Hilton. It actually has nothing to do with One Tree Hill, but we will take it!
