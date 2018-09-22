10 Fall Leggings That Will Actually Upgrade Your Look

Christian Vierig/Getty Images
by Taylor Stephan | Sat., Sep. 22, 2018 6:00 AM
Leggings are basically sweatpants, so we don't blame you for wanting to wear them all the time.
Sure you can get away with wearing workout pants on the weekends, but can you really wear them to work? We think not—at least not in a professional setting. However, chic tailored leggings do exist and they are about to be your new fall wardrobe staple.
It's a good idea to have a black pair (in suede or faux leather to mix it up for the season, of course), but there are also tons of other styles. For 10 we think you'll enjoy the heck out of, keep scrolling!
BUY IT: LPA PANT 503, $118
BUY IT: Splendid DOWNTOWN FAUX LEATHER LEGGING, $98
BUY IT: ADIDAS 3-Stripes Tights, $40
BUY IT: MADEWELL High Waist Ankle Leggings, $35
BUY IT: BP. Washed Moto Leggings, $39
BUY IT: LYSSÉ Mission Faux Suede Leggings, $71
BUY IT: by the way. SIA CHECKER LEGGING, $62
BUY IT: SPANX® Side Stripe Faux Leather Leggings, $110
BUY IT: SANCTUARY Plaid Crop Leggings, $89
BUY IT: SANCTUARY Microcheck Crop Leggings, $89
Give us all the leggings. Are we right?
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
