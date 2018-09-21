14 Bedtime Essentials to Keep on Your Nightstand

by Taylor Stephan | Fri., Sep. 21, 2018 2:25 PM
Here's some wisdom for you: You know you're getting old when your favorite activity is going to bed.
While we've fully embraced the fact that we're more excited about slipping into our PJs than heading out for the evening, we're always looking for new ways to make bedtime even more thrilling. And when we say new ways, we really mean products and other essentials we can use ahead of tucking ourselves in to ensure the best night's sleep possible.
Naturally this list of nightstand necessities includes tons of nighttime beauty products, but there's a few self-love books and other goodies in there, too.
BUY IT: ESTÉE LAUDER Advanced Night Repair Eye Supercharged Complex, $62
BUY IT: Skin Gym Jade Facial Roller, $32
BUY IT: Slip for Beauty Sleep Silk Eye Mask, $50
BUY IT: Eve Lom Radiance Face Mist, $45
BUY IT: NuFACE TRINITY FACIAL TONING DEVICE, $325
BUY IT: The Seven Spiritual Laws of Success: A Practical Guide to the Fulfillment of Your Dreams, $15
BUY IT: Nurse Jamie Eyonix, $49
BUY IT: LightStim for Wrinkles, $249
BUY IT: TATA HARPER Aromatic Bedtime Treatment, $60
BUY IT: KYPRIS BEAUTY Beauty Elixir III Prismatic Array, $150
BUY IT: Dr. Barbara Sturm Face Mask, $160
BUY IT: The Career Code: Must-Know Rules for a Strategic, Stylish, and Self-Made Career, $10
BUY IT: HOURGLASS N° 28 Lip Treatment Oil, $44
BUY IT: Lano Lemon Hand Cream Intense, $15
So zen, you know?
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
