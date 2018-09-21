Chrissy Teigen Shows 4 Ways to Layer Dresses in the Fall

Chrissy Teigen revealed epic looks this week and we couldn't help but notice her mastery of fall layers.

Based on looks like her shirt dress, blazer and patent leather boots combination, the Lip Sync Battle host has the perfect wardrobe for transitional weather. Her style centers on great dresses with shirt, wrap and off-shoulder silhouettes. From there, she adds a great pair of boots or heels, a unique pair of earrings and a crossbody bag.

After giving birth to her second child with John Legend in May—a son they named Miles—the star has settled into this style. It's non-constricting, sultry and yet still appropriate for business meetings and appearances. Essentially, Chrissy is working mom style goals.