Jennifer Lawrence Is a PCAs Finalist! See Her Best Roles From The Hunger Games to Red Sparrow

by Stephanie Wenger | Fri., Sep. 28, 2018 5:00 AM

Jennifer Lawrence, The Hunger Games, Catching Fire

Lionsgate

We are celebrating Jennifer Lawrence as a People's Choice Awards finalist by looking back at her best roles over the last decade, so get excited.

On Monday, E! revealed that the Oscar winner made it to the final round of voting for the Drama Movie Star of 2018 category for her role in Red Sparrow at this year's PCAs and now she needs your votes.

From playing Katiness Everdeen in The Hunger Games to Rosalyn Rosenfeld in American Hustle, the Kentucky native is proving that she can handle drama, action, comedy and anything in between. 

We seriously can't get enough of seeing Lawrence on the big screen, which is one of the many reasons she's a People's Choice Awards finalist.

Relive all of her best roles in the gallery below and let us know who you think should take home the trophy for Drama Movie Star of 2018 by casting your vote now.

Photos

2018 PCAs Nominees: Best Celeb Reactions

Does Lawrence have your vote, or did another performance steal your heart?

Remember all of the finalists start at zero for this round, so every vote counts and Lawrence, as well as every other star in her category, need their fans to get to voting ASAP.

Don't miss your chance to vote for all your favorites before Friday, Oct. 19 and be sure to watch the 2018 People's Choice Awards airing live on E! on Sunday, Nov. 11.

Photos

2018 PCAs: Movie Nominees

Jennifer Lawrence, The Bill Engvall Show

TBS

The Bill Engvall Show

Jennifer Lawrence played the daughter of Bill Pearson (Bill Engvall), a family counselor who struggles to understand his own family, on this TBS sitcom. 

Jennifer Lawrence, Winter's Bone

Winters Bone Productions

Winter's Bone

The Oscar winner takes on the role of Ree Dolly who is forced to look after her mentally ill mother and siblings in Missouri in Winter's Bone. She sets out to find her father when she learns they will lose the family home without him.

Jennifer Lawrence, Like Crazy

Crispy Films

Like Crazy

In Like Crazy, Jacob Helm (Anton Yelchin) begins a relationship with Samantha (Lawrence) in the midst of a love affair that went off course due to immigration issues. 

Article continues below

Anton Yelchin, Jennifer Lawrence, The Beaver

Summit Entertainment

The Beaver

The Kentucky native portrays Norah, a girl who is dealing with the death of her brother in this 2011 drama. She asks Porter (Yelchin), who has his own set of family problems, to help write her with a graduation speech. The bond between them changes their outlook on the truth and family. 

Jennifer Lawrence, Nicolas Hoult, X-Men First Class

Murray Close/20th Century Fox

X-Men: First Class

The 28-year-old actress plays Mystique, a shape-shifting mutant who is a childhood friend and adoptive sister of Charles Xavier (James McAvoy), in this 2011 superhero movie. 

The Hunger Games, Jennifer Lawrence

Murray Close/Lionsgate

The Hunger Games

Lawrence is Katniss Everdeen, who volunteers to take her sister's place in upcoming Hunger Games, in this 2012 science fiction-adventure film based on the popular novel of the same name. 

Article continues below

Jennifer Lawrence, Bradley Cooper, Silver Linings Playbook

The Weinstein Company

Silver Linings Playbook

In Silver Linings Playbook, Pat Solitano (Bradley Cooper) returns home after spending time in a mental institution and meets Tiffany (Lawrence), a young woman who is dealing with her own set of problems. 

Jennifer Lawrence, The House at the End of the Street

House at the End of the Street

The creator of the Jennifer Lawrence Foundation plays Elissa Cassidy, who moves to a new neighborhood and quickly discovers that a double murder happened in the house at the end of street, in the 2012 psychological thriller.

Jennifer Lawrence, Liam Hemsworth, Catching Fire

Lionsgate

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

In The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, Katniss Everdeen (Lawrence) becomes a target, along with Peeta (Josh Hutcherson), after their victory in the 74th Hunger Games sparks a rebellion. 

Article continues below

Jennifer Lawrence, American Hustle

Columbia Pictures

American Hustle

Lawrence takes on the role of Rosalyn Rosenfeld who is the wife of a con man (Christian Bale) in the Oscar-nominated film American Hustle. She could be the one who brings her husband's whole operation down.

Jennifer Lawrence, X-Men: Days of Future Past

Alan Markfield/Marvel/Twentieth Century Fox

X-Men: Days of Future Past

Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) travels back in the time to try to stop Mystique (Lawrence) from attempting to assassinate Dr. Bolivar Trask (Peter Dinklage) in this 2014 superhero movie.  

Jennifer Lawrence, Serena

YouTube

Serena

The actress reunites with Cooper in this 2014 film about a pair of newlyweds running a timber business in the Depression era in North Carolina. 

Article continues below

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1, '00s Movie Couples

Lionsgate

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1

After the games, Katniss Everdeen (Lawrence) becomes the Mockingjay and tries to save Peeta (Hutcherson) after he is captured in this 2011 sci-fi adventure film. 

The Hunger Games: Mocking Jay Part Two

Lionsgate

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2

Lawrence returns as Katniss Everdeen in the final part of The Hunger Games film series. This time around she teams up with rebels from District 13 for a final battle.

Jennifer Lawrence, Joy

Twentieth Century Fox

Joy

In this 2015 biographical film, the Golden Globe winning actress takes on the role of Joy Mangano, a self-made millionaire who uses QVC infomercials to sell her products and creates a business empire.

Article continues below

X-Men: Apocalypse, Jennifer Lawrence, Rose Byrne, James McAvoy, Lucas Till, Nicholas Hoult

Alan Markfield/Twentieth Century Fox Film

X-Men: Apocalypse

Lawrence once again is Mystique, a mutant with shape shifting abilities, in this 2016 superhero film.

Jennifer Lawrence, Passengers

Sony

Passengers

While on a spacecraft, Aurora Lane (Lawrence) and Jim Preston (Chris Pratt) are awakened 90 years earlier than their fellow passengers. 

Mother!, Jennifer Lawrence

Paramount Pictures

Mother!

In the title role, Lawrence lives in seclusion with her husband (Javier Bardem), a poet struggling with writer's block, until a surprise visitor comes to their home and changes their way of life in this 2017 psychological horror movie.

Article continues below

Red Sparrow, Jennifer Lawrence

20th Century Fox

Red Sparrow

In Red Sparrow, Lawrence plays Dominika Egorova, a ballerina who is recruited into the Russian intelligence service.

Watch E!'s People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 at 9 p.m., only on E!

