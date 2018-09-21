Giuliana Rancic's Son Duke Crashing Her E! News Broadcast Will Have You Laughing Out Loud

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Ray | Fri., Sep. 21, 2018 2:11 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Giuliana Rancic, Duke

Instagram

Like mother, like son? This appears to be the case for Giuliana Rancic and her son Duke.

After bringing her youngster with Bill Rancic along with her to work at E! News, the industry vet quickly learned that she isn't the only one in her family who has a natural on-camera personality. Case in point: while Giuliana and co-host Jason Kennedy were busy hosting E! News, Duke snuck onto the set and began dancing behind them.

Kennedy, who first noticed the six-year-old on set, began cracking up almost immediately. As for Giuliana? She was just stunned that her son crashed the broadcast.

"Oh, my God—Duke!" the mother of one said through laughter. "I did not know Duke was right [there]. Hi, honey…Mommy's working. Mommy's working."

Photos

Giuliana & Bill Rancic's Cutest Pics

So viewers would know that this wasn't a planned bit, Giuliana made sure to clarify that this candid moment was all little Duke's doing.

"Literally, this was not planned," the entertainment journalist continued. "Hi, honey, you're supposed to go over there. I got you a chocolate."

At one point, even Jason tried to intervene by reminding Duke that "Mommy's doing a TV show." Sadly, that didn't work as young Duke just kept on stealing the spotlight with his dance moves.

Since this was a beyond hilarious moment, Giuliana made sure to share the highlight on her Instagram, captioning the video "#momlife."

Be sure to take a look at Duke's LOL-worthy on-camera moment in the video above. Oh, and for more sweet moments from Giuliana and Duke, take a peek at the gallery below!

Photos

Giuliana Rancic and Duke Rancic's Sweetest Mother-Son Moments

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , E! News , E! Shows , Giuliana Rancic , Jason Kennedy , Bill Rancic , Celeb Kids , Family , Funny , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Chrissy Teigen

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kris Jenner, KUWTK 1507

Kris Jenner Reveals She Helped Deliver Baby Stormi and Kim Kardashian Is Totally Grossed Out on KUWTK

Ashlee + Evan 103

''Strong'' Joe Simpson Reflects on His Aggressive Cancer Battle With Daughter Ashlee Simpson-Ross on ASHLEE+EVAN

Kate Beckinsale

Fashion Police

Couple Workout, Giuliana Rancic, Bill Rancic

Giuliana & Bill Rancic's Cutest Pics

Daily Pop Celebrity Guests, Padma Lakshmi

Daily Pop's Celebrity Guests

LadyGang

Grab Your Girls, 'Cause LADYGANG Is Heading to E! This October!

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.