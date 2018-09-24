Marvel
Wakanda forever!
Black Panther fans it's time to get excited because Chadwick Boseman has made a major splash when it comes to the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards.
After he was initially nominated in two categories earlier this month, E! announced today that Boseman is a finalist in both of them, which is a pretty big deal.
The South Carolina native is a finalist for Male Movie Star of 2018 and Action Movie Star of 2018. The good news is that Boseman now has a big chance at being a PCAs winner this November, but only if you get back to the voting polls—or in our case, website—right now.
The 40-year-old actor is up for his role as T'Challa and Black Panther in the hit Marvel superhero film that is also a finalist in two categories.
Black Panther could take home trophies for both Movie of 2018 and Action Movie of 2018...if you vote!
Now that the final round of voting has begun (it opened today), both Boseman and Black Panther need fans to start voting for them ASAP!
Technically, you have a few weeks, but as of now every finalist is back to zero, so every vote counts and the sooner you vote the less likely you are to forget and miss a chance at seeing your favorite star give a fun speech when the show airs live in a few months.
Until the PCAs actually airs—on Nov. 11 on E!—you can relive Boseman's best roles so far below.
Oh, and don't forget to go and vote for the superstar actor while you're at it.
Freeform
Lincoln Heights
In the early '00s Chadwick Boseman was seen here and there on television, but it wasn't until he landed the role of Nathaniel Ray in 2008 on Lincoln Heights that he had his first big break. He played the character, who was in the Army and later discovered was the son of the lead character Eddie Sutton (Russell Hornsby) on the ABC Family show for nine episodes and all of them were twisted and so interesting.
Michael Lavine/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
Persons Unknown
Following his time on Lincoln Heights the South Carolina native was on the short-lived series Persons Unknown. Again Boseman played a military man, this time named Graham McNair, who was one of several strangers who woke up to find themselves in a ghost town with no way out.
Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures
42
In 2013, Boseman made a big splash in the movie world when he portrayed Jackie Robinson in the film 42, which was a biography focusing on the athlete's road to becoming the first African American to play in Major League Baseball.
Summit Entertainment/Kobal/Shutterstock
Draft Day
The 40-year-old actor played Vontae Mack, a football player hoping to get drafted by Sonny Weaver Jr. (Kevin Costner) and the Cleveland Browns in Draft Day.
Universal Pictures
Get on Up
In 2014, Boseman portrayed another iconic figure in American history...James Brown. In Get on Up he helped depict the story of the musician's rise from poverty to the legendary artist he became.
Moviestore Collection/Shutterstock
Message from the King
The actor switched things up from sports and biography films with Message from the King. In this film, Jacob King (Boseman) arrives from South Africa in Los Angeles to avenge his sister's death. Oh, and it's a thriller!
Marvel Studios
Captain America: Civil War
In 2016, fans first saw Boseman as Black Panther in Captain America: Civil War and from then on he became a fan-favorite Marvel superhero.
Barry Wetcher/Open Road Films
Marshall
Marshall is the story of Thurgood Marshall (played by Boseman), the lawyer who became the first ever African-American Supreme Court Justice. With the help of Sterling K. Brown and Josh Gad, Boseman was able to depict this historical journey and become Marshall.
Marvel Studios
Black Panther
2018's Black Panther took Boseman to super stardom as he played the title character Black Panther AKA T'Challa as he steps forward to lead the people of Wakanda into the future.
Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios
Avengers: Infinity War
Boseman reprised his role as T'Challa and Black Panther for Avengers: Infinity War and teamed up with the rest of the good guys in the latest Marvel superhero flick.
