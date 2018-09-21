Noah Cyrus is dropping a bombshell about her latest project.

Less than a week after the singer's music video for "Live or Die" appeared on YouTube, Noah claims she never released it.

"Ummm… I didn't put the music video out," she told BreatheHeavy. "Yeah. I just woke up one day and that video was on YouTube. I don't know."

While she didn't share any theories as to who was responsible for posting the video, fans can't help but remember that Noah is going through a public breakup with Lil Xan. And yes, he was featured in the music video.

In "Live or Die," Noah sings about never-ending love. In fact, breakups and relationships are topics Noah explores throughout her new EP titled Good Cry.