EXCLUSIVE!

John Legend Dishes on Daughter Luna Starting Preschool

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Sep. 21, 2018 12:24 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

John Legend may be an EGOT winner, but that doesn't mean he's too busy to keep up with his regular daddy duties.

While attending Caruso's Palisades Village opening gala in Pacific Palisades, Calif. on Thursday, the "All of Me" singer talked about dropping his daughter, Luna, off at preschool and dished on what she's learning.

"She's just starting school, and she's learning how to play with other kids she's never met before," he told E! News. "It's a journey, you know." 

However, it looks like his 2-year-old tot may need a little more practice. Last month, Chrissy Teigen posted a video of her firstborn admitting to pushing a boy in her class. 

The little lady started school in August. The Lip Sync Battle host even made her daughter a family photo album in case she gets sad or upset during the day. However, the mother of two admitted she didn't have the easiest time at her daughter's school orientation.

"Hello everyone from Luna's school orientation today. I'm sorry I projectile puked caffeine upon arrival, couldn't open my eyes and had the noisiest newborn in the room. (not a joke, very sorry, see you tomorrow)," she tweeted at the time.

Photos

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend's Daughter Luna Is Living Her Best Life

John Legend

Billy Farrell/BFA.com

Teigen probably knows how to pack an amazing school lunch, too. After all, she is a cookbook author and recently published her second masterpiece, Cravings: Hungry for More.

As for Legend's favorite recipes from her cookbook, he said he loves her massive cookie and French onion soup.

"It's so good. It's like buttery awesomeness," The Voice's season 16 coach said.

Watch the video to hear him talk about his career and family life.

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ John Legend , Chrissy Teigen , Top Stories , Apple News , Exclusives , wochit
Latest News
Chrissy Teigen

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

All the Details on Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's Private Italian Villa Stay

Pete Davidson Returns to Social Media

Will & Grace, Will and Grace

Will and Grace Turns 20: Debra Messing, Sean Hayes, Megan Mullally and Eric McCormack Get Real About the Show's Legacy

Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank, Engaged

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's Royal Wedding: Everything We Know

Noah Cyrus, Lil Xan, Live or Die

Noah Cyrus Has No Idea Who Released Her Music Video With Lil Xan

Inside Millie Bobby Brown and Drake's Friendship

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.