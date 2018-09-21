Is Ellen Pompeo getting ready to hang up her stethoscope? The Grey's Anatomy star hinted the end might be near for her and ABC's long-running medical drama while discussing the series with Entertainment Weekly.

"I'm clearly not prepared right now to make any kind of formal announcement about what my future is on the show, but I am really feeling like we have told the majority of the stories we can tell," Pompeo said. "It's about time that I mix it up. I'm definitely looking for a change."

When Pompeo signed her landmark new $20 million a year deal, she signed on for seasons 15 and 16. Season 15 debuts on Thursday, Sept. 27. Her deal also made her a producer on the series.