Kylie Jenner stepped out to celebrate her BFF Jordyn Woods' 21st birthday on Thursday night.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was without baby Stormi Webster and boyfriend Travis Scott as she helped her pal kick off her birthday weekend. Kylie donned pink hair and a strapless mini dress for the celebration, which began with a small dinner at Petite Taqueria in West Hollywood.

"It was very small and private on the upstairs area of the restaurant," a source tells E! News. "They all looked like they were having a blast together and were enjoying their privacy. Jordyn and Kylie were inseparable at the table, and were laughing the entire time. Both girls looked really happy and were having a fun dinner."

"Several dishes were brought to the table such as nachos, taquitos, guacamole and endless margaritas," the insider continues. "Dessert was brought to the table with sparkler candles, and everyone sang 'Happy Birthday' to Jordyn and cheered loudly. Kylie and Jordyn had a moment during dinner where Kylie told her how much she loved her and appreciated her, but there was no 'speech' made."