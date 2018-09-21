Sexy Handmaid's Tale Costume Removed From Sale After Backlash

Well, this wasn't a good idea.

Lingerie and costume retailer Yandy unveiled its offerings for this Halloween season—and a Handmaid's Tale—inspired getup was one of them. According to screenshots circulating the Internet, while the website did not directly call it a Handmaid's Tale costume, it noted that the outfit was set in "an upsetting dystophian future has emerged where women no longer have a say." The description further noted, "However, we say be bold and speak your mind in this exclusive Brave Red Maiden costume."

The costume consisted of a red mini dress, matching hooded cape and a white bonnet headpiece, clearly inspired by the red uniforms the handmaids are forced to wear in Gilead. The model advertising the costume also wore fishnet stockings and black heels.

It quickly sparked outrage online as many took issue with sexualizing the outfit worn by the Hulu series' oppressed handmaids, who are treated as property and sexual slaves.

"Have they not actually read the book or watched the show?! This is literally the uniform for rape...it should not be sexified," one critic tweeted. "Im glad they got a terrible backlash and removed it!"