by Corinne Heller | Thu., Sep. 20, 2018 1:50 PM
Carrie Underwood received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday and gave an emotional shout-out to her son Isaiah Fisher, who made a surprise public appearance.
The Grammy-winning country singer, who is pregnant with her second child, appeared with her and husband Mike Fisher and their 3-year-old boy at the unveiling ceremony and posed for photos. Isaiah was all smiles, wearing a white shirt, black vest and matching pants and bow tie, and black and white sneakers while being held by his dad. Carrie showcased her baby bump in a red silk full-length jacket.
Carrie gave a tearful acceptance speech at her star ceremony, which her parents also attended. She thanked her family, including her "incredible" husband and their son.
"He believes in me and we had another little man that believes in me too," she said. "Isaiah Michael, I love you so much. You're the best thing we ever did, the best thing. I love you and I'm proud of you and I believe in you too."
Carrie and Mike have largely kept their son out of the public eye. They have brought him to his dad's Nashville Predator games and occasionally post photos of Isaiah on social media, where they have largely opted not to show his face in full since they debuted clear photos of him as a baby right after he was born.
David Livingston/Getty Images
Carrie, who was raised in Checotah, Oklahoma, rose to fame after winning American Idol season four in 2005.
David Livingston/Getty Images
Simon Cowell, one of the judges at the time, spoke at her star ceremony.
"We were having the worst American Idol season I've ever had in my life," he recalled, speaking of his time working with Carrie. "The whole show was what I call gray and white. It was nothing. And then this shy lady walks in and sings "I Can't Make You Love Me" and the show turned into full color at that point. That was the effect Carrie, you, had on me, the producers and the other judges that day. I thought, 'We may have found a great artist here.' And we did."
"Apart from being just a great artist, you're a role model, you are a very sweet person like me...we both love animals," he said, laughing. "And it could not be more appropriate than a star is getting a star today."
Brad Paisley, who has co-hosted the CMA Awards with Carrie multiple times, also spoke, praising her for her music and her philanthropy.
"I can't wait to see everything you do from here," he said.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Other celebrities have also chosen Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremonies for their children's public debuts, as many stars opt to celebrate the milestone with their families.
Amy Adams' daughter Aviana made her public debut at her mom's star ceremony last year. Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively brought their daughters James and Ines to the actress' event.
Piers Morgan Body Shames Tess Holliday in Open Letter: Revisit His Controversial Comments Toward Women
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?