While Fahey never had an experience quite that intense during his tenure on TRL, he did cop to an extremely nerve-wracking moment with Madonna that didn't end quite the way we expected. "She requests Carson every single time… And if it wasn't Carson, he wasn't there at the time, it had to be John Norris or Kurt Loder. She had worked with them in the 80s and everything. So they said, 'They're not here either. It's this new guy, Damien.' And she was very against it. They had to convince her to let me interview her," he said.

"Backstage, she comes back with her 10-person entourage. There is a person employed on her entourage and their only job appeared to be just to hold a bottle of champagne and to pour champagne into champagne flutes just before she goes on television. So I went up to her and I just broke the ice and said 'Hi, I'm Damien. It's an honor to get to do this. I'm really, really nervous just to let you know off the bat.' And she said 'I'm really nervous too. I get so nervous doing these things and that's why the champagne… Do you want a glass of champagne?' I said 'From your champagne person? Yeah, sure.' And so I was backstage and I drank a glass of champagne with Madonna before I went out. "

Not that it helped his nerves, mind you. "I had a mic in one hand and cue cards in another and I remember my arm was shaking so much on air that I put my hand underneath my armpit to make it stop shaking," Fahey admitted.