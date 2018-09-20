Alicia Silverstone may be redefining the term friendly exes.

While raising her seven-year-old son with ex-husband Christopher Jarecki, the actress admits that she would love to expand her family. At the same time, she's currently not in a relationship.

But in a new interview with Working Mother magazine, Alicia inferred that she would consider getting pregnant again with the help of her ex.

"I have always dreamed of having a little girl, but of course I wanted another little Bear too," she explained in the October/November issue. "So whatever happens, if it happens, is good by me. I'm not in a relationship, but there are other ways to make babies."

The writer of the article wrote that asking Christopher for an "assist" is "not off the table."