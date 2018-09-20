Michael B. Jordan Joins Selena Gomez as an Ambassador for Coach

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Thu., Sep. 20, 2018 11:03 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Michael B. Jordan, Coach

Coach

Michael B. Jordan is newest face of Coach Menswear.

Fresh off the heels of the debut of Selena Gomez's newest Coach collection, the American fashion brand has announced that the Black Panther actor will be the face of its menswear line. The collaboration will include ready-to-wear, accessories and even fragrance (a venture that Selena has not taken part in due to her existing line). He will also help to promote the brand's philanthropic endeavor, The Coach Foundation.

After taking lead roles in Creed, Fantastic Four, Black Panther, Fruitvale Station and more, the Hollywood star's influence goes beyond the big screen. Guys want his superhero lifestyle—Coach is betting on it. 

"Michael is cool and authentic, and he really embodies the Coach guy," said Coach Creative Director Stuart Vevers, according to Yahoo!. "I've had the chance to get to know Michael over the last couple of years. He always looks great in Coach, so it felt really natural to build our relationship."

Photos

Best Celeb Street Style From New York Fashion Week Spring 2019

Based on Selena's relationship with Vevers, we can count on Michael's style being at the forefront of the collaboration. 

"Stuart Vevers, who is the head designer for Coach, inspired me to basically create my whole wardrobe line, so my friends can wear it, so I can wear it," Selena told E! News while giving a tour of the Coach store. "He knows me very well, so he wanted something that I could put my stamp on."

Selena and Michael's ability to be authentic helps the brand, in fact. Based on their ambassadors, they're making a true effort to place multiculturalism at the helm of its campaigns.

The release for the launch states that Michael is "a star who is redefining Hollywood standards as a leading man and producer, creating opportunity and empowering the careers of others, is also a long-time friend of the brand and shares Coach's belief in the modern American Dream and values of optimism and inclusivity."

The campaign launches in Spring 2019. Stay tuned! 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Michael B. Jordan , Style Collective , Top Stories , Life/Style , Fashion , Apple News
Latest News
Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs

2018 People's Choice Awards: Complete List of Nominations

Carrie Underwood's Son Isaiah Makes Surprise Public Appearance

Tess Holliday, Piers Morgan

Piers Morgan Body Shames Tess Holliday in Open Letter: Revisit His Controversial Comments Toward Women

Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson Returns to Social Media With a Big "F--k You" to the Internet

Teresa Giudice, Real Housewives of New Jersey, Season 9

Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 9 Trailer Teases More Family Drama

Kanye West Warns 3 Celebs to Stop Talking About Wife Kim K.

How Wilmer Valderrama Has Stood By Demi Lovato

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.