Kylie and Jordyn have been BFFs for years, even before the makeup mogul's fame escalated to another level.

"She was there before I was Kylie Jenner," the reality star once said.

And even though they've experienced a lot of changes throughout their lives, including Kylie welcoming her daughter Stormi Webster, the two have always been there to support one another. In fact, Jordyn said their relationship has even "gotten better" since Kylie became a mom.

"It is a part of life and the process of growing up," the bestie said. "I think it has been really great with her around now. Stormi is so sweet and so beautiful. I love hanging out with her all day."

It looks like Kylie's passion for beauty has rubbed off on her, too.

"When I met Kylie, I was a tomboy. I didn't wear any makeup," Jordyn said. "I didn't wear hair extensions or anything. I saw them do it. And over time after watching Kylie put on makeup, I learned how to do it myself. Now, I really only trust myself to do my makeup."