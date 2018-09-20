Watch Kaley Cuoco, James Corden and Joel McHale's Hilarious Drake-Inspired Soap Opera

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Sep. 20, 2018 9:02 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
The Bold and The Lyrical, Drake

Terence Patrick/CBS, Karwai Tang/WireImage

Drake's songs are filled with drama—so much so, in fact, that James Corden, Kaley Cuoco and Joel McHale created a soap opera based on his lyrics.

The trio performed the skit, titled "The Bold and the Lyrical Written by Drake," on Wednesday's episode of The Late Late Show

The scene opened with Cuoco resting in a hospital bed. Her doctor, Corden, entered the room and confirmed the patient's name. 

"Last name, ever. First name, greatest," he said, referencing "Forever."

Soon, it soon became clear that Cuoco and Corden's relationship extended far beyond the hospital's walls.

"You used to call me on my cell phone late night when you need my love," The Big Bang Theory star claimed while citing "Hotline Bling."

Then, McHale entered the room and the two men started competing for her love. Corden insisted Cuoco deserved more than the kind of relationship McHale could provide.

"I'm just sayin' you could do better. You're a good girl and you know it," he said, double dipping into two of Drake's songs: "Marvins Room" and "Hold On We're Going Home."

However, the Community star botched his lines when he accidentally dropped a Cardi B lyric.

Read

14 Drake Lyrics That Are Basically Taylor Swift Lyrics--Proof They've Been Subconsciously Collaborating for Years

The plot thickened after Cuoco's character suffered a heart condition but was revived. The fight between the two men then escalated, and they engaged in a slapping fight.

Finally, they forced Cuoco's character to follow her heart and choose a man.

"Kiki, do you love me?" they both asked, citing "In My Feelings."

However, it seemed like she didn't love either man. 

"I only love my bed and my momma. I'm sorry," she said before running out of the room to the words of "God's Plan."

Watch the video to see the hilarious skit.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Drake , Kaley Cuoco , Joel McHale , James Corden , The Late Late Show , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs

2018 People's Choice Awards: Complete List of Nominations

Sandra Bullock, John Bullock

Sandra Bullock's Dad John Bullock Dies at 93

Nicki Minaj, Cardi B

Biggest Rap Feuds of 2018

Colton Underwood, Ellen DeGeneres

The Bachelor's Colton Underwood Meets His First 3 Ladies—and Puts Them to the Test

Kevin Federline, Britney Spears

When Britney Spears Met Kevin Federline: A Look Back at the Romance That Nearly Undid Pop's Princess for Good

Doctor Who, Jodie Whittaker

Doctor Who Trailer Released: Jodie Whittaker Is Glorious as the First Female Doctor

Doria Ragland, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Meghan Markle Hosts First Palace Event With Her Mom and Prince Harry by Her Side

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.