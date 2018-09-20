Sandra Bullock's Dad John Bullock Dies at 93

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Sep. 20, 2018 8:55 AM

Sandra Bullock, John Bullock

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

Sandra Bullock's dad has died. 

John Bullock passed away Tuesday night surrounded by family and friends. He was 93 years old. The Oscar winner's longtime boyfriend Bryan Randall shared the news on his Instagram account alone with a touching note. 

"On September 18th at 10:04 pm CST, surrounded by family and friends, John W Bullock left the building," Randall wrote. "As a father, grandfather and WWII veteran, we #thankyouforyourservice."

As the caption concluded, "PS: Hey God, we're sending you a live one!"

The photographer chose a photo he took of John, in which he was seated by the kitchen holding up a name plate that read "No Bulls--t Allowed" with a smile on his face. 

Sandra Bullock, John Bullock

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

The typically private actress, who does not use social media, has not publicly commented on her father's death. E! News has reached out to her rep for comment. 

The star was sometimes accompanied by her father on the red carpet and was often sporting a smile. 

Bullock's younger sister Gesine Bullock-Prado also honored her father on social media and shared a series of photos of him through the years. "Beloved baby brother, American #WWII #bronzestar�� #veteran, husband, father of 4 strong women, #grandpa, adorable scamp, handsome devil, and trickster to the end," she wrote of him. 

John's wife, opera singer Helga Meyer, passed away in 2000. 

Our thoughts are with Sandra and her family at this difficult time. 

