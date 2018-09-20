LOL! Watch Jimmy Fallon and Kevin Hart Go Back to High School

Nothing like a little high school rivalry.

Jimmy Fallon and Kevin Hart gave students the ultimate surprise this week by crashing a few classes at a high school in Queens, N.Y. and competing to see who was the better student. It all went down on Wednesday's episode of The Tonight Show.

First, the new students had math class. Fallon tried to make a good first impression by bringing his teacher a shiny, red apple. However, the comedic actor outdid the late-night host by gifting the instructor a whole gift basket of Apple products. The teacher seemed even less impressed with Fallon after putting his algebraic skills to the test.

Then, they had science. While the two celebrities were initially excited to dissect a frog, they both felt a little nauseous once they saw the amphibian sprawled out on the tray.

"I'm going to throw up," Hart said. "I can see his ass."