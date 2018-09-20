Seth Meyers Jokes About Batman's Full-Frontal DC Comics Reveal

Batman recently stripped down—and Seth Meyershad a variety of punchlines about it.

DC Comics kicked off its mature "Black Label" imprint with a new issue titled, Batman: Damned. According to reports, the story involves an R-rated reveal from Batman when he is shown not in his Batman suit, but his birthday suit. That's right—the caped crusader goes commando and shows his penis in the process.

Well, the Late Night host had a field day with the news as he took to his late-night stage for his nightly monologue.

"DC Comics has put out a new issue titled Batman: Damned #1 that appears to show Bruce Wayne's penis exposed," Meyers began. "I just have to say I'm glad his parents aren't alive to see this."