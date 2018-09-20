Ashton Kutcher Hit a Teen With His Car—Then Apologized by Taking Fan Photos

Thu., Sep. 20, 2018

Ashton Kutcher

David Livingston/Getty Images

Ashton Kutcher accidentally hit a young man with his car on Tuesday.

Leo Marenghi, the 19-year-old man struck by the vehicle, told E! News he was heading over to a school in Los Angeles to pick up the kids he was babysitting when the accident happened. He was riding one of the children's scooters when Kutcher pulled out of a driveway and hit him with his black Tesla.

"He was coming out of a driveway of the Sunset Bronson Studios, and there was a wall blocking so he couldn't see me coming," Marenghi said. "Once I was in his sight, it was too late for him to stop and I got hit."

Realizing what had happened, Kutcher jumped out of the vehicle to see if the victim was OK. 

"He immediately got out of his car and said, 'I'm so sorry. I didn't see you. Are you okay?"' Marenghi recalled, adding that he recognized the actor as soon as he got off the ground.

The teen said he told Kutcher he was fine and asked if his car was all right.

"He said, 'I'm not even worried about that. Are you sure you're OK?'" Marenghi said.

Bachelor in Paradise's Jared Haibon Finally Meets His Doppelgänger Ashton Kutcher

Again, the young man confirmed was OK and asked Kutcher if he'd be willing to pose for a picture. Kutcher obliged and Marenghi thanked him for the photo. 

"He was very nice about the situation," Marenghi said. "And although I'm sore, I don't have any broken bones so there is no reason for me to go to the police."

Marenghi posted his pictures with Kutcher on Instagram. He also shared a photo of the scrape he suffered from the accident.

"Got hit by a car today...," he wrote. "But it's ok because it was by Ashton Kutcher."

