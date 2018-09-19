Heather Locklear Posts Empowering Message About Addiction and Recovery

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
by Cydney Contreras | Wed., Sep. 19, 2018 7:28 PM
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Heather Locklear is sharing inspiring words, even in a time of personal mourning.
On Wednesday, the actress took to Instagram to reveal she recently suffered a loss. "Addiction is a ferocious and will try to take you down," she wrote. "Recovery is the best revenge."
"Be kind to everyone you meet, your light just might change their path," she continued.
The former Melrose Place star's message comes just months after the star was arrested for allegedly attacking a police officer. At the time of her arrest, the 56-year-old was taken into custody, however, after she was released on bail she was reportedly hospitalized for a psych evaluation.
Upon her release, she entered rehab for treatment related to mental health and substance abuse issues.
Locklear only recently returned to Instagram in August, amidst legal and personal troubles. And ever since her return, the 56-year-old has been sharing up a storm.
The star's Instagram is chock-full of cute photos of her dog, with the occasional motivational quote sprinkled here and there.
It is unknown if the star is still in rehab.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?