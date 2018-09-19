Lindsay Lohan Will Appear in Life-Size 2, Tyra Banks Reveals

Where you live, where you are, be a star!

However, it seems Lindsay Lohan won't be a star in Life Size, but she'll likely make an appearance.

"You're going to have to see Life Size, to see what Lindsay does," Tyra Banks teased during an interview with E! News at the America's Got Talent finale. "It's an interesting creative way that my producers have Lindsay involved."

As for whether the two stars have kept in contact since starring in the Disney Channel movie, the model says they have kept in contact in the nearly 18 years since the movie aired. She revealed, "I talked on the phone with Lindsay a couple of months ago. I am proud of her. She is actually creating this like club dynasty!"

Fans can see the dynasty in action when the former child star launches her MTV show, Lohan Beach Club (working title), in 2019.