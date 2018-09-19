Lindsay Lohan Will Appear in Life-Size 2, Tyra Banks Reveals

by Cydney Contreras | Wed., Sep. 19, 2018 4:48 PM

Where you live, where you are, be a star! 

However, it seems Lindsay Lohan won't be a star in Life Size, but she'll likely make an appearance. 

"You're going to have to see Life Size, to see what Lindsay does," Tyra Banks teased during an interview with E! News at the America's Got Talent finale. "It's an interesting creative way that my producers have Lindsay involved."

As for whether the two stars have kept in contact since starring in the Disney Channel movie, the model says they have kept in contact in the nearly 18 years since the movie aired. She revealed, "I talked on the phone with Lindsay a couple of months ago. I am proud of her. She is actually creating this like club dynasty!"

Fans can see the dynasty in action when the former child star launches her MTV showLohan Beach Club (working title), in 2019. 

Lindsay Lohan Wants Fans to "Do the Lilo" After Her Dance Moves Go Viral

Tyra Banks, Lindsay Lohan, Life-Size

Disney

"The exclusive seaside destination will serve as a backdrop for the series, and features luxury spa amenities, a renowned restaurant and a transformative day and nightclub poised to redefine the Mykonos experience," MTV said in a release.

In addition to executive producing the show, Lohan is designing her own island, which will be built in Dubai. And in the same vein as Trump, she is naming it "Lohan Island." The business venture is just one of the many projects in the Freaky Friday star's portfolio. She also has Lohan Nightclubs in Athens and Lohan Beach House Rhodes in Greece.

