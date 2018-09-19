The Best and Worst New Fall TV Shows of 2018

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester & Chris Harnick | Wed., Sep. 19, 2018 4:03 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
2018 New Fall TV

NBC; CW; CBS

The leaves are beginning to turn, the temperatures are beginning to fall, and fall is officially here...or at least it's beginning to feel like that should be happening, which is good enough for Fall TV to begin!

Many of the new shows begin launching next week, which means it's time to figure out which ones are worth your time and DVR space and which ones can probably wait. We've ranked all the shows* premiering on ABC, CBS, The CW, NBC, and Fox this fall from worst to best, though in all honesty, no pilot was truly awful. Some were simply better than others, and you can find out which ones we loved the most in the gallery below!

Photos

The New 2018 Fall TV Shows—Ranked from Worst to Best

Throughout the fall premiere season, we'll be asking you to weigh in on whether you love or hate each new show, and we'll later update the ranking with your votes, so stay tuned to make your voice heard, and be sure to follow us at @eonlineTV for all the latest news on all of TV this fall.

*Note: Critics have not yet been provided with episodes of Legacies, Murphy Brown, or The Conners, so those shows are not yet included in the gallery.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News
Latest News
Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs

2018 People's Choice Awards: Complete List of Nominations

Keri Russell & Matthew Rhys' Emmy-Worthy Love Story

Theresa Caputo Gives Justin Sylvester an Emotional Reading

2018 New Fall TV

The New 2018 Fall TV Shows—Ranked from Worst to Best

Jessica Lange, American Horror Story, Murder House, Coven

Jessica Lange Returns to American Horror Story: See Her First AHS: Apocalypse Set Photo

Anthony Bourdain

Inside Anthony Bourdain's First Posthumous Parts Unknown Episode

Seann William Scott Discusses Replacing Clayne Crawford

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.