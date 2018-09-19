Khloe Kardashian Moving Back to Cleveland for Tristan Thompson

Instagram
Khloe Kardashian, boyfriend Tristan Thompson and their daughter True Thompson are moving back to Cleveland.
In June, the 34-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the 27-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers star flew with the baby from the city, where she was born, to the Kardashian-Jenner hub of Los Angeles. The three have lived at Khloe's house this summer during the NBA offseason, as they continue to move past Tristan's cheating scandal, which erupted just before True was born.
"Khloe is planning to move back to Cleveland with Tristan in the next few weeks. They are doing better and have had a positive summer," a source told E! News on Wednesday. "Khloe just doesn't trust him 100 percent or know what's going to happen."
"She will be based in Cleveland with True for the season, but is going to be coming to L.A. for work commitments and to see her family when she can," the source added.
In April, there were multiple reports that claimed Tristan had kissed and otherwise intimately engaged with other women. Photos and videos were included. While Tristan has not addressed the cheating scandal, Khloe has, minimally.
Earlier this month, she took to Instagram to call a report claiming that she and Tristan were "talking marriage" a "ridiculous story."
"So she's acting like Tristan didn't cheat? Like it was made up by blogs? lol," a user commented.
"I'm not acting as if Tristan didn't cheat," Khloe replied. "I'm saying the story about marriage and anyone insinuating they know what we speak about privately is 'crap.' Not upset by commenters. Not upset by anything. Only pointing out when blogs create stories for you all to believe when it's completely untrue."
In June, Khloe responding to a Twitter user who said they were "disappointed" by her for staying with Tristan and called her a hypocrite.
"You have no knowledge of what goes on in our household or the enormous rebuilding this takes to even coexist," the reality star tweeted. "I'm proud of my strength. I appreciate your opinion and I hope you hold that same opinion to everyone else who has stayed in situations."
Watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sundays at 9/8c only on E!