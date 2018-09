Jessica Simpson Shows Off Baby Bump: See Her Pregnancy Style

Jessica Simpson is showing off her baby bump!

The singer and fashion designer announced on Tuesday that she and husband Eric Johnson are expecting their third child together, a baby girl. "SURPRISE..." Simpson wrote to her social media followers. "This little baby girl will make us a family of five. We couldn't be happier to announce this precious blessing of life."

Simpson and Johnson are already parents to daughter Maxwell Drew, 6, and Ace, 5.

Later on Tuesday, Simpson posted a photo of herself in a long-sleeve print dress, cradling her baby bump. "My Baby Love," she captioned the sweet Instagram snap.