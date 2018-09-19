The biggest names in daytime TV have some things to say.

One day after Julie Chen announced that she was leaving The Talk after nine years, many familiar faces on the small screen are discussing the news on their respective shows.

"Right now I need to spend more time at home with my husband and our young son, so I've decided to leave The Talk," Julie shared in a video message from the set of Big Brother. "I want to thank everyone at the show for the wonderful years together. I will always, always cherish the memories we shared. Most important, I want to thank you, the viewers, for allowing me into your home every day. It was a privilege that I will forever be grateful for."

The decision comes after her husband Les Moonves resigned from his duties as CBS chairman and CEO amid sexual misconduct allegations. He denies the claims.