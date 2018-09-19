Demi Lovato's Mom Breaks Her Silence on the Singer's Overdose

Nearly two months after Demi Lovato was hospitalized for an apparent overdose, her mother, Dianna de la Garza, appeared on Tuesday's episode of Newsmax TV and opened up about that tragic day.

"It's still a really difficult thing to talk about," she said. "I literally start to shake a little bit when I start to remember what happened that day."

De la Garza recalled getting bombarded with text messages from loved ones expressing their concern and well-wishes for the singer. Still, the matriarch didn't know what was going on. It wasn't until she received a call from Lovato's assistant, Kelsey Kershner, that she learned the truth.

"So, I was in shock. I didn't know what to say," she recalled. "It was just something that I never, ever expected to hear, as a parent, about any of my kids."

When she asked if her daughter was OK, the assistant told the worried parent the "Confident" singer was conscious but not speaking.

"I knew at that point that we were in trouble," she said.